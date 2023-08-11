WASHINGTON -- Prosecutor David Weiss has spent years probing allegations involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Now as a special counsel, he will have a chance to dig deeper while facing intense scrutiny from the president's opponents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss, the Delaware U.S. attorney, to the special counsel job on Friday, two weeks after a federal judge held off accepting Weiss's deal to let Hunter Biden plead guilty to failing to pay taxes and unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to illegal drugs.