FILE PHOTO: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at a news conference in Atlanta, Georgia

 Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at a news conference in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 11, 2021. 

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County who is pursuing a criminal investigation of Donald Trump over his contacts with state officials concerning the 2020 U.S. election, has been described as a "pit bull in the courtroom."

That would be the kind of tenacity Willis, 51, would need if she decides to bring criminal charges against the Republican former president. Any such indictment would be of a different magnitude for a local prosecutor whose office typically focuses on violent crime and wrongdoing in the Atlanta area.