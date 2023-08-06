FILE PHOTO: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is seen in undated photograph

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who has been assigned to oversee the federal case against former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is seen in this undated photograph obtained by Reuters. U.S. Courts via REUTERS/Handout/File Photo

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the jurist assigned to oversee the federal case against Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has previously ruled against the former president and condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, said in an Aug. 6 social media post that his legal team was seeking Chutkan's recusal from the case and a venue change outside of Washington, D.C.