RYE — Tom Mahoney does not mince words when he describes how he felt when he learned Berwick Academy is suing him for tens of thousands of dollars.
"I was extremely surprised — and, quite honestly, disgusted," he said.
The board of trustees of Berwick Academy, located in South Berwick, Maine, is alleging Mahoney breached the enrollment contract he signed in February 2020, when he withdrew his teenage daughter from the school six months later and did not pay the tuition he promised when he signed on the dotted line. The academy is asserting it has been financially damaged as a result.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in York County Superior Court and transferred to Maine Business and Consumer Court, the academy is seeking $38,070.
Mahoney believe he does not owe the academy a cent, and he wants the school to return the $4,320 deposit he made shortly after signing the contract. He said he also thinks the contract he signed should be voided. His lawyer presents his case in a counterclaim filed against the school.
In an interview, Mahoney said he un-enrolled his daughter from Berwick Academy and enrolled her in a public school instead because the 2020-2021 academic year that had been described in the contract no longer resembled the one that was slated to start that September.
What changed between February and August 2020 that made Mahoney decide to part ways with a school his daughter, then a sophomore, had been attending since the third grade? The COVID-19 pandemic, of course — and it is the impact of that historic health crisis that has led to a legal fight between Berwick Academy and Mahoney.
According to the contract, which Mahoney provided to Seacoast Media Group, Mahoney had until June 1, 2020, to withdraw his child from the upcoming school year for any reason.
In its lawsuit, which Mahoney also provided, Berwick Academy alleges Mahoney breached his enrollment contract because he withdrew his daughter in August, well after the June deadline, and has not paid the tuition since.
In his counterclaim, Mahoney asserts that Berwick Academy did not provide details about the pandemic-related changes to the coming school year until after June 1 — and, as a result, he says he did not have all the information he needed at that time to decide whether his daughter should stay enrolled. The school is the one that breached the contract, Mahoney alleges.
It wasn't until after the June 1 deadline that Berwick Academy informed Mahoney and other parents that changes for the coming school year would include the possibility that in-person instruction would be "limited, periodically suspended or eliminated," due to the pandemic, according to the counterclaim. The plans also included adjustments to dining, transportation, athletics and the ways in which students would be grouped for learning.
According to the academy's lawsuit, the contract is a binding one "for the entire academic year and that there will be no waiver, release or cancelation of payment obligations, nor refund of prior payments, for any withdrawal, dismissal, or absence after June 1, 2020."
Mahoney said he takes issue with Berwick Academy taking him to court for tuition for a school year his daughter never attended, for reasons related to information provided after the contract's deadline for withdrawal.
His counterclaim notes that the pandemic's impacts on the school's operations were "wholly unknown" at the time he signed the contract in February. Furthermore, the counterclaim asserts that no sum of money is owed to the academy and that Mahoney has no obligation to pay what the academy is demanding.
"What the school is doing is, in my opinion, wrong," he said.
Mahoney said he owns a business and had to make his own adjustments and concessions with clients once the pandemic began affecting the economy and the nation last spring. Berwick Academy should have done the same, he added.
"The contract should have been voided," he said.
Mahoney said he has always paid his daughter's tuition over the years and has even contributed to The Berwick Fund, the academy's main source of fundraising. He said his daughter had done well at the school.
Founded in 1791, Berwick Academy is a nonprofit corporation that serves students from pre-Kindergarten through high school.
Jonathan Douglas, the chief financial officer for the institution, said Tuesday that it's the school's policy not to discuss the details of pending litigation.
"When there are instances of disagreement, we do our best to work with our families to resolve matters as fairly and amicably as possible," Douglas said in an email.
Douglas said Berwick Academy has been in constant communication with its community since the beginning of the pandemic.
"This includes frequent and detailed communications during the spring and summer months regarding our return-to-school plans and policies for in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 academic year," he said.
Douglas declined to answer whether Berwick Academy was able to fill the vacancy created by the withdrawal of Mahoney's daughter. He also declined to provide statistics showing whether student enrollment in her grade was below, at or above capacity this school year.
Mahoney's counterclaim alleges Berwick Academy is at full capacity and even has a wait list for students hoping to attend.
The amount Berwick Academy is seeking in court is the cost of tuition, minus the $4,230 deposit that Mahoney already paid. In his counterclaim, Mahoney is asking the court to agree that he does not owe any money and to order the academy to refund his deposit.
Mahoney also is alleging in his counterclaim that Berwick Academy has unjustly enriched itself and has violated the Unfair Trade Practices Act.
The counterclaim asks the court to declare the 2020 contract void and unenforceable and to require Berwick Academy to pay damages, other expenses and any other relief that the court finds appropriate.
Mahoney said he has heard that a substantial number of families un-enrolled their children for the 2020-2021 year, but he did not know whether they did so before or after the June 1 deadline. He also said he does not know how many other families have been threatened with a lawsuit — and, if they have, whether they have settled it or, like him, are challenging it.
Douglas declined to comment on whether Berwick Academy was suing other families. As of Wednesday, the case involving Mahoney was the only active case involving Berwick Academy that could be found in the Maine Business and Consumer Court records system.
Mahoney said he believes he will prevail in court and that a precedent will be established for Berwick Academy moving forward.
"They will lose and won't be able to do this to other families," Mahoney said.
Gerald Zelin, an attorney with Drummond Woodsum in Portsmouth, spoke Wednesday about the general issue of how private schools and families alike have been impacted by the pandemic.
Private schools have had to reduce services as a result of both pandemic realities and governors' orders, Zelin said. As a result, students have not received the services that they have been used to and that their parents have come to expect, leading in some instances to un-enrollment, he added. At the same time, private schools may still have the same level of overhead they've always had, despite the impacts of the pandemic.
Whether matters end up in court or not, "someone is going to take a financial loss," Zelin said. "And the difficult question is going to be: who's going to take the loss?"
