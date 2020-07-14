The widow of former Manchester mayor Emile Beaulieu has sued the Hillsborough County nursing home, claiming the home’s medical professionals confused his stroke with fentanyl withdrawal, forestalling early treatment and leading to his early death.
For seven days Beaulieu showed symptoms such as no appetite, confusion, lethargy and inability to speak, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
Nursing home workers attributed his symptoms to fentanyl withdrawal, but Catholic Medical Center diagnosed a stroke when he was taken there for a CT scan on Dec. 27, 2016, the suit reads.
The suit said he suffered the stroke sometime on Dec. 19 or 20. He died on Dec. 30 at the age of 85.
At the time of his death, Beaulieu’s daughter disclosed that he had been addicted to painkillers for years.
“I didn’t realize elderly people were getting fentanyl patches. That’s what they were giving him, and that was pretty much the end of his life,” said Jane Beaulieu, a state representative and Manchester school board member.
Beaulieu said she is not in contact with Laurette Beaulieu, her father’s widow, the administratrix of his estate, and the party who filed the suit.
In a statement read to a reporter, the law firm representing the county said it regrets that Beaulieu’s death resulted in litigation.
“By all accounts, he, like many of his generation, was a wonderful individual,” said Lawrence Smith of the Concord firm of Rath, Young & Pignatelli. Hillsborough County denies all the claims in the suit and maintains that Beaulieu’s care and treatment was always appropriate and met the applicable standards of care, he said.
“Nothing the Hillsborough County nursing home personnel did caused or contributed to Mr. Beaulieu’s death or the injuries and damages alleged in the lawsuit,” Smith said.
The suit names nursing home administrator David Ross, nursing home medical director Dr. Zubin S. Batlivala, nursing home social worker Sheryl Ramsay, nursing director Tonya Dubois and nurses Amy Ferland, Carolyn Daigle and Leeann Preston.
Manchester lawyer Leslie Nixon is representing the Beaulieu estate.
“(Beaulieu) suffered physically and emotionally until his death, and required extensive and costly medical treatment and prolonged hospitalization until his death,” reads the suit.
Beaulieu served two non-consecutive terms as mayor, bookending the 1980s. He was a small businessman who was unassuming, and his supporters highlighted his non-partisanship.
He was a founder of Big Brothers, Big Sisters and sat on boards of organizations that worked to improve child health and provide job training for workers.
His obituary listed five children and three step-children.
The lawsuit said CMC transferred Beaulieu to the nursing home in early December 2016 for rehabilitative care for chronic severe degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis.
He had other risk factors, including stroke, hypertension, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure.
During his stay, Batlivala ordered his treatment with a 12-microgram fentanyl patch and increased it to two patches a day later, the lawsuit said.
Nurses and the social worker reassured the family that he was not getting too much fentanyl and said he was in good hands, the suit claims.
On Dec. 19, his blood pressure dropped and he began showing symptoms that included difficulty to rouse, not speaking, not eating and confusion.
On Dec. 22, the doctor discontinued fentanyl, and symptoms continued. When the family told nursing home employees that Beaulieu may have had a stroke, they attributed the symptoms to fentanyl withdrawal, the suit said.
He was transferred to CMC on Dec. 27, where he was diagnosed with a stroke.