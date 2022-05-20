KEENE — Jonathan Amerault was an avid hiker. When he went missing in September, 2020, his mother knew something was wrong and that perhaps something had happened to him while out hiking.
His mother, Justine Amerault of Milford, was the first witness to take the stand this week in the trial against Armando Barron, 31, of Jaffrey, who is accused of luring Amerault from his home in Keene to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him to death in the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20, 2020.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found Barron’s wife, Britany Barron alone at a campsite at Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant. She admitted, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
Amerault was just 25.
Armando Barron is also accused of assaulting his wife and ordering his wife to kill Jonathan Amerault.
Britany Barron told police her husband ordered her to kill Amerault and had her stand on his neck and slash his wrists. When he ordered her to shoot him she would not, she told police.
She also confessed to helping to dispose of the body out of fear after Armando Barron assaulted her and Amerault and then shot Amerault to death, she told police. She later pleaded guilty to three charges of falsifying physical evidence, one involving sawing Amerault’s head from the corpse.
Following is a synopsis of the first week of Armando Barron’s trial:
Tuesday, Day 1
During opening arguments, Armando Barron’s defense team pointed the finger of blame at Britany Barron as the killer, not merely a victim of domestic violence.
“The wrong person is on trial for the murder of Jonathan Amerault,” Armando Barron’s lawyer Morgan Taggart-Hampton told the jury Tuesday afternoon at Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
The defense admitted Armando Barron is guilty of some of the charges he faces, such as domestic violence and assaulting both Britany Barron and Amerault — striking her more than once, breaking her nose, and kicking Amerault in the head.
Taggart-Hampton, however, told jurors that the prosecution’s murder charge against Armando Barron hinges on Britany Barron’s testimony and that there will be contradictions between what she says and the physical evidence.
“You shouldn’t believe it because it’s sensationalized, making her seem like only a victim instead of what she actually is, a murderer,” Taggart-Hampton said.
Wednesday, Day 2
Britany Barron gave tearful testimony against her husband, going over the gruesome details of the death of Amerault. She was given several breaks, when she broke down crying, during the 5 1/2 hours she testified on Wednesday.
She talked about her life in Jaffrey, her job at Teleflex as a machinist and her budding friendship with Amerault, an engineer at the Jaffrey company.
About a week before Amerault’s death, she said, she told her husband she wanted a divorce, but that they would be able to co-parent well together. In reaction to the news, she said, her husband choked her until she was unconscious. When she came to, all she could think was that she was going to die.
Later that week, she told Amerault that she was not looking for a relationship, but was willing to be friends and get to know him better. Amerault had expressed an interest in having a relationship with her, she said.
They had only been messaging each other on Snapchat for about nine days when her husband killed Amerault, she testified.
On Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020, Armando Barron took her phone and read the Snapchat messages and became enraged, she said.
In her testimony, she said he beat her mercilessly, choking and punching her and also shoved a gun in her mouth, chipping one of her teeth. He sent their daughters next door to their grandmother’s and told her to get in their Jeep Patriot, she said.
She testified that her husband drove her to Annett Wayside State Park and messaged Amerault from her phone, telling him to meet her there. When Amerault arrived, Armando Barron assaulted him, then placed the gun in Britany Barron’s hand and ordered her to shoot him. She refused, she said, and he then ordered her to stand on Ameraul’s neck, which she did, and later slit his wrists, which she also did.
She testified that Armando Barron finally shot Amerault three times, killing him.
Before the court recessed for the day, defense attorney Meredith Lugo began her cross-examination with a string of questions pertaining to all the different times Britany Barron had failed to ask for help or run away when Armando Barron had left her alone, or turn on her husband when she had the guns with her.
Her testimony ended Wednesday when defense attorney Meredith Lugo asked her to look at photos of the wounds she had inflicted on Amerault’s wrists and she began sobbing.
Thursday, Day 3
Lugo continued her cross examination, asking her about all the times she had destroyed or concealed evidence in the case.
In response, Britany Barron admitted to burning items from Amerault’s Subaru Impreza, wiping down the surfaces of the vehicle and attempting to hide the vehicle. Barron affirmed she had done so, adding “under instruction, yes.”
“You also wrapped Mr. Amerault’s body in a tarp,” Lugo asked.
“I did,” Britany Barron answered.
She also said she lied to a Teleflex human resources employee and friends from work, saying she didn’t know where Amerault was.
The trial is scheduled to resume Monday.