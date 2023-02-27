FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington

 reuters/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

President Joe Biden faces a formidable obstacle in his bid to slash the student debt of more than 40 million people: a U.S. Supreme Court that has repeatedly thwarted his agenda.

The administration will defend the plan Tuesday before a court that has already stopped Biden from blocking evictions during the pandemic and requiring workers to get coronavirus vaccines or regular tests. The justices also have slashed the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to address climate change.