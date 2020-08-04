You’ve heard of a victory lap, but what about a victory ultra-marathon? Judge Jill Karofsky won an election to earn a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year, but her win wasn’t anywhere near as impressive as her swearing-in ceremony last weekend.
Over the course of 34 hours, the liberal-leaning justice ran 100 miles in an ultra-marathon across south-central Wisconsin. Around Mile 35 in Basco on Sunday afternoon, she stopped to become the court’s newest member.
Karofsky, an avid runner, had initially planned to run the route as part of an official ultra-marathon, but when the race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to do it anyway to celebrate her new job. There to greet her at the finish line was not only her family, but also her adorable puppy, Lucky.