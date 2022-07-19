YDC in Manchester
Buy Now

The YDC in Manchester.

 Union Leader File

As lawyers begin to file claims against the state on behalf of specific victims at the Youth Development Center in Manchester, a key potential witness has emerged — a former youth counselor who witnessed the abuse of children.

Identified as Rachel Roe in court papers, the woman also suffered abuse at the hands of residents, who were urged on by Roe’s co-workers, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of one of the residents. The abusive YDC workers acted after she started complaining about the abuse of the resident, the lawsuit said.

Download PDF John Doe 441 filing