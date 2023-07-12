Robert Holden stopped his Range Rover in the middle of a busy intersection on South Willow Street in Manchester one afternoon last October after being overtaken by what he saw: A man being shot in the face and falling backward onto the pavement.
“I just stopped,” Holden, of Bedford, said as he took a left off Kaye Street near Autofair Hyundai. “I couldn’t believe what I had seen.”
He made a U-turn and followed a blue Honda CRV and called 911 as he followed the SUV, which ran a red light to get away. He got a good look at the driver, Tyrese Harris, who was later charged with two counts of second-degree murder after shooting and killing Dzemal Cardakovic, 45.
On Wednesday afternoon, Holden identified Harris, 22, on the second day of a trial at Hillsborough County on charges of two counts of second-degree murder for recklessly and knowingly shooting Cardakovic to death, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct. The shooting took place on Oct. 29, 2022.
Holden testified before a jury of 15 on the understanding he would have immunity against charges for his own reckless driving that afternoon.
During opening statements, the prosecution called Harris’ actions “street justice” and played a jailhouse telephone call with Harris saying, “He spit on me what was I supposed to do?”
The defense says he acted in self-defense in shooting Cardakovic, who got out of his tractor-trailer truck and approached the driver’s side of the SUV.
Prosecutor Nicholas Chong Yen asked Holden questions on Harris’s erratic behavior in trying to escape the crime scene.
Harris maneuvered through traffic and fled in the Honda, Holden said.
Holden testified he likely drove between 70 to 100 mph along South Willow to Goffs Falls Road to Brown Avenue while following Harris.
“He went over the double yellow line with cars coming toward him,” Holden said.
As for the shooting, he saw a door to the SUV open before the shooting, but told public defender Pamela Phelan he didn’t know who opened it.
She pressed Holden on what she called a “chase,” showing a video of Holden following Harris through the gas pump area of the Irving gas station farther down South Willow.
“He was driving super erratically. I didn’t know what to do,” Holden said.
Holden said Harris looked in his rearview mirror and likely knew he was following him. Holden did not follow Harris onto Interstate 93.
She read from a transcript where Holden told a detective, “I’ll tell you what, I thought about taking my truck and hitting him and rolling his (expletive) car over.”
During opening statements, Phelan suggested Holden’s actions likely caused Harris to act recklessly.
An earlier witness, Shane Beauchemin, an off-duty deputy sheriff at Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, said he was stopped at a red light when the shooting occurred.
Cardakovic gestured with hands as he approached the driver side of the Honda
“His head was at the window, not in the window,” Beauchemin said. “His arms were up and I recall seeing something coming to the window line and I heard one pop.”
The trial is expected to last between five and seven days.