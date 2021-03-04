Christina Fay was ordered to pay nearly $2 million in restitution Thursday almost three years after a Carrol County jury convicted the former Wolfeboro resident on 17 counts of mistreating her European Great Danes.
Fay will not serve jail time under a ruling by Judge Amy Ignatius, who suspended a one-year jail sentence.
Fay's sentencing had been stayed while she appealed her June 2018 convictions to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. In December, the Supreme Court upheld the search warrant on which the convictions were based.
Fay, 52, who was represented by attorney James Cowles, appeared by phone but did not address the court.
Ignatius ordered Fay to pay the Humane Society of the United States $1,953,606 for the care of more than 70 Great Danes taken in 2017 from Fay’s home on Warren Sands Road in Wolfeboro. Fay also was ordered to pay the Town of Wolfeboro $18,682.88.
Cowles said that based on an affidavit filed under seal with the court, Fay might not be able to finish making restitution within the five years’ that Ignatius suspended her Carroll County House of Corrections sentence. He did not elaborate on his client’s finances.
In addition to restitution, Fay was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine for each conviction, as well as an administrative fee, and to receive mental-health counseling.
In 2015, Fay purchased an eight-bedroom home on 57 acres, where she operated De La Sang Monde Great Danes. At one time she had up to 90 dogs, according to court records.
The dogs' frequent barking dismayed Fay’s neighbors and prompted Wolfeboro Police to serve her with multiple summonses.
As part of their investigation, Wolfeboro police officers spoke with two of Fay’s former employees, who told them about the squalid conditions of the dogs' confinement. The dogs were not housebroken, the employees said, and relieved themselves inside the house. Some of the dogs were ill or injured.
In May 2017, when Wolfeboro Officer Michael Strauch went to Fay's home to serve a dog-nuisance summons, he “observed a large number of dogs barking inside the residence, as well as strong odors of feces, urine, and ‘something rotting’ coming from an open door along the side of the building,” according to court documents.
On June 16, 2017, Wolfeboro Police executed a search warrant at Fay’s property and, assisted by the Humane Society, took possession of 84 dogs.
In her appeal to the state Supreme Court, Fay said the search warrant should have been suppressed at trial because the Humane Society's participation violated her protection against unreasonable search.
In lifting the stay on Fay’s sentencing Thursday, Ignatius gave her one day of pre-trial credit and reminded Fay that “payment in full” of the restitution is due five years from Thursday’s date.
Cowles observed, “It’s a substantial payment.”
Given Fay’s financial conditions, she might have to appear before Ignatius again to request a modification, Cowles said.
In view of the length of time and amount of restitution, Ignatius said she might schedule a progress hearing “on my own.”
Cowles asked Ignatius to allow Fay to have two dogs. He said “Etta Betta,” whom Ignatius previously had allowed to stay with Fay, had died.
“I’m not inclined to agree to that right now,” Ignatius said, though she indicated she would be willing to reconsider after Cowles and County Attorney Steven Briden discussed the situation.