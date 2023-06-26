US-NEWS-WONDERFUL-PEOPLE-VICTIMS-NEWTON-TRIPLE-1-YB.jpg

BOSTON, MA. June 25: Police in Newton work in front of the home where three people were found dead Sunday, June 25, 2023, on Broadway Street, a quiet in residential neighborhood in Newton, Mass. (Photo by Jim Michaud/ Boston Herald)

 Jim Michaud

The couple and mother who were tragically murdered in their home over the weekend were beloved by family members and their faith community, the victims’ relatives said in a letter to parishioners at Our Lady Help of Christians in Newton sent Monday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that the terrible tragedy that happened yesterday in Newton hit very close to home… impacting our faith community and our own family,” the letter read. “Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Jill’s mother Lucia Arpino lost their lives in a senseless act of violence.”