LANCASTER -- Former District 1 state senator Jeff Woodburn was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in the Coos County House of Corrections following his conviction in May on three domestic violence-related misdemeanor charges.
Woodburn says he plans to appeal his convictions to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
If he does not appeal his conviction, Judge Peter Bornstein ordered Woodburn to surrender on Aug. 13 to serve his sentence.
Woodburn was found guilty of domestic violence/simple assault for biting the victim and on two counts of criminal mischief for kicking in the door of the victim’s house and for damaging her clothes dryer.