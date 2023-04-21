New England Clean Energy Connect can restart construction on its stalled $1 billion electricity transmission line, a jury ruled Thursday, handing the Central Maine Power affiliate a major victory. One of the state's most controversial energy projects in decades, the project was opposed by voters in a ballot referendum.

The nine-member jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon. After seven days of conflicting testimony and hundreds of email and document exhibits, the verdict came down to a yes or no answer from at least six of the jurors to this question from Judge Michael Duddy: