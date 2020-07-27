A lawsuit brought by the estate of a woman hit and fatally injured while crossing Central Street in Woodsville appears to be coming to an end.
Early on the morning of Dec. 3, 2015, Beth Nelson, 77, of Woodsville, parked her car in the lot of the Shaw’s supermarket and was crossing Central Street, which is also known as U.S. Route 302, to go to the Cumberland Farms store when she was hit by a pickup truck operated by Joseph Breault of Wells River, Vt.
Nelson was taken by ambulance to the nearby Cottage Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Haverhill police investigated whether Breault should be charged with negligent homicide, but after reviewing the report, the Grafton County Attorney’s Office said it would not seek criminal charges in the case.
Ten witnesses were interviewed by Haverhill police, whose report concluded that Nelson’s death was an unfortunate accident. The report cited poor light and visibility that was created by rain, fog and reflections from street lights and noted that Nelson was also dressed in dark clothing.
On Sept. 25, 2017, Nelson’s estate, which is represented by Parnell, Michels & McKay PLLC, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in Grafton County Superior Court seeking damages from eight parties, claiming that Nelson’s death was the direct result of the removal of what had historically been a crosswalk between the Shaw’s parking lot and the southern side of Central Street.
The lawsuit alleged that Nelson parked her car in the Shaw’s lot and passed through an opening in a perimeter fence to enter the crosswalk, on her way to the Cumberland Farms.
“At the date and time of the incident, all of the markings, openings and walkways herein described were present except the actual markings for the crosswalk in the roadway,” the lawsuit said. The changes in the crosswalk, said the lawsuit, were made as part of the construction of the Cumberland Farms store a year or so earlier.
The lawsuit named Breault, who was later dismissed with prejudice from the lawsuit by Judge Peter Bornstein, as a defendant, as well as Cumberland Farms Inc; MHF Design Consultants; P.M. Construction; the New Hampshire Department of Transportation; T.M Crowley & Associates; Tighe & Bond; and Waterstone NH Retail Property.
The lawsuit said Breault was negligent and that the other parties owed Nelson “a duty of care.”
Each of the defendants, except Waterstone, then filed motions for summary judgment, which Bornstein, beginning on June 23 of this year and through July 10, then granted.
In his orders, Bornstein ruled that the defendants were not liable for negligence “absent a duty of care” to Nelson. In his order granting the NH DOT’s motion for summary judgment, Bornstein wrote that the agency “is immune from liability under discretionary function of immunity.”
Nelson’s estate has until July 28 to appeal Bornstein’s summary-judgment orders regarding T.M Crowley & Associates and MHF Design Consultants and until Aug. 18 to appeal his orders regarding P.M. Construction; NH DOT; and Tighe & Bond.
Barring appeals, the case against the defendants will be closed as of the above dates.
A trial-management conference in Nelson’s lawsuit was held on July 23 before Judge Lawrence MacLeod, with a status conference tentatively set for September.