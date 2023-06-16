FILE PHOTO: Wrestling: WWE Wrestlemania Night 2

Cody Rhodes (navy blue pants) and Roman Reigns (black pants) during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium on Apr 2, 2023.  

 Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

 A U.S. judge rejected World Wrestling Entertainment's effort to dismiss a smaller rival's antitrust lawsuit that accused it of monopolizing the market for professional wrestling media rights.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, said MLW Media had presented enough "circumstantial" evidence that WWE uses its dominance to keep rivals from accessing various distributors and arenas.