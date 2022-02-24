Beatings at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester were so brutal that children ended up hospitalized, according to information provided Thursday to state lawmakers.
The disclosure provides details about years of alleged abuse at the facility in the North End of Manchester, where for decades the state housed juveniles who got in trouble with the law. The information was released by lawyers who have sued the state on their behalf.
The allegations included:
- A resident was kicked in the testicles, causing a hernia and requiring surgery.
- A child spent three days at Elliot Hospital after he was knocked unconscious while being beaten.
- A resident sustained a beating by five guards that resulted in broken fingers, a broken arm and a slipped disk.
- A child was transported by ambulance to a hospital with a broken elbow and dislocated shoulder and thumb after he was beaten while in handcuffs.
"YDC largely came to be managed by a culture of casual and routine violence against the children housed there. The violence was pervasive and normalized," wrote David Vicinanzo, one of the lawyers representing former residents who are suing the state of New Hampshire.
Details of the abuse, all of which took place behind closed doors, were contained in a letter submitted Thursday to a New Hampshire House Finance Committee.
The committee earlier had asked for details about non-sexual abuse of residents. It is considering the creation of a $100 million fund to compensate the more than 400 victims.
In the 2000s, the federal government spent millions to reconstruct the YDC, which was rebranded as the Sununu Youth Services Center in 2006. Gov. Chris Sununu wants to close the facility, which was named after his father. The Legislature has set a deadline of March 1, 2023.
The five-page letter detailed abuses of non-specified residents and included published works by experts about the effects of adverse experiences on children into adulthood.
An email sent to the Department of Health and Human Services, which operated the YDC, was not returned Thursday. The state Department of Justice, which is both defending the state against lawsuits brought by former residents and overseeing the criminal investigation, did not provide anyone to comment.
Authorities have brought criminal charges against 10 former YDC workers. Allegations cover the period from 1960 to 2018.
Also according to the letter released Thursday:
- A child was subjected to beatings by a guard called "Coach" and eight other guards. They beat him, choked him until he lost consciousness and kneed him in the head. He suffered black eyes, lost teeth and a broken wrist. Like others, he received treatment from an unnamed doctor at a strip mall. He spent more than half his time at YDC in solitary confinement.
- A guard extinguished cigarettes on a child multiple times. He choked him to the point of unconsciousness, applied pressure to joints and sensitive areas including his testicles. The child also was placed in solitary confinement for lengthy periods.
- A guard took revenge on a resident for his actions years earlier in an outside residential placement. A punch dropped the resident to the floor. The guard choked him into unconsciousness and raped him from behind, slamming his head into the floor when the child turned around.
- A guard named "Wild Bill" picked up a child by the throat and held him against a wall, his legs dangling until he lost consciousness. He was sexually assaulted during a strip search. He was forced to fight other residents on multiple occasions.
- One child was beaten, put in solitary confinement and forced to fight other residents, approximately once every weekend.
The letter also details other stays in solitary confinement. Some were only days, but one child was in a four-point restraint and forced to urinate on himself. Others spent six months in solitary.
Vicinanzo called it emotional torture.
According to his letter, the Legislature passed a law in 1981 requiring the DHHS to write bylaws governing YDC. Forty years later, no one has drafted the bylaws, Vicinanzo said.
Guards had free rein, he said.
"New guards were taught by old guards (some of whom were family relatives -- nepotism was a feature) that violence ... was acceptable and expected," the letter reads.