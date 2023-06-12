CONCORD — The first victim of sexual and physical abuse at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester to be awarded damages is fighting his former lawyers in court over legal fees from the $1.5 million settlement.

The former YDC resident, identified in court documents as John Doe #95, last month received a state administrator’s award for the maximum damages allowed. His former lawyers, Rus Rilee and David Vicinanzo, have sought to secure 40% of that judgment for their representation. The victim recently filed a motion asking a judge to reject that request.