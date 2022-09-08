Lawyers suing the state on behalf of YDC abuse victims accused the state of trying to further delay their multi-defendant lawsuit, this time by coming to the defense of one of the alleged abusers.

In court filings entered this week, attorneys for Attorney General John Formella tried to block one of the former YDC workers under indictment -- Frank Davis, 81, of Warner -- from sitting for a deposition with attorneys Cyrus Rilee and David Vicinanzo. The two lawyers represent hundreds of former YDC victims, and have arranged for Davis to sit for a deposition next week.