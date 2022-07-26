Lawyers representing hundreds of people who have alleged abuse in the state’s juvenile detention system say the $100 million fund approved by the state Legislature this year is too flawed to be salvaged through changes to the fund’s guidelines and procedures.
A law passed earlier this summer set up the $100 million settlement fund meant to give victims of abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, an alternative to suing the state over their abuse.
Survivors, their attorneys and other advocates have criticized the settlement fund for a process that places too much responsibility on victims, and results in settlement awards far lower than what could be won in court.
“I don’t believe the ‘punishment’ the State has approved for itself actually fits the state’s crimes,” said survivor David Meehan in a statement provided by his attorneys, David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee.
Meehan filed a lawsuit against the state in 2019, which brought renewed focus to abuse at the YDC. Hundreds of other victims came forward.
The state has brought criminal charges against at least 10 former YDC employees.
Vicinanzo said Tuesday he represents nearly 800 people who alleged they were abused, beaten and raped as children locked up in New Hampshire.
The Attorney General’s Office asked Vicinanzo and Rilee for their input on draft guidelines and worksheets that victims will use to file and document claims. But in a letter, Vicinanzo and Rilee said tweaking procedures and forms would not fix what they see as a process that works against victims.
In an emailed statement, a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said the Attorney General’s Office “remains committed to providing YDC victims with a trauma-informed, victim-centered alternative to litigation for the efficient and fair resolution of claims of abuse at YDC and are actively working to finalize a claims process and guidelines that helps YDC victims.”
“It is really dishonest of the State to keep saying the bill they passed is ‘victim friendly and ‘trauma informed’ when the actual victims of the State’s abuse don’t agree with them,” Meehan said. “And they wonder why we don’t trust them?”
Trust the process?
Under the process set up in state law to distribute the $100 million fund, victims will have two years to gather supporting documents and file their claims with the Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General’s Office gets the first crack at evaluating victims’ claims and deciding on a compensation amount.
If a victim does not agree with the Attorney General’s decision, they can ask for more, withdraw their complaint and file a lawsuit, or appeal to an independent state-appointed “administrator” and give up the right to sue.
Vicinanzo and Rilee wrote that the process gives victims bad choices and sets settlement awards too low.
The attorneys wrote they worry the central role of the Attorney General’s Office in the claims process sets up a potential conflict of interest, because the Attorney General’s Office would be responsible for defending the state if victims go to court.
“The state is attempting to be judge and jury in its own case here,” Vicinanzo said Tuesday.
And they wrote that the process could feel like a “one-sided inquisition” of victims. “The tenor of the process is one of disbelief and suspicion of the victims,” Vicinanzo said Tuesday. “The burden is always on the victims to prove everything.”
Vicinanzo said he sees the process as an effort to pay out as little as possible to as few survivors as possible.
“The state has not actually shifted its attitude, and is not willing to admit the extent of the harm they have done, and are not willing to make true reparation to the kids that were harmed,” Vicinanzo said