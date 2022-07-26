YDC in Manchester
Lawyers representing hundreds of people who have alleged abuse in the state’s juvenile detention system say the $100 million fund approved by the state Legislature this year is too flawed to be salvaged through changes to the fund’s guidelines and procedures.

A law passed earlier this summer set up the $100 million settlement fund meant to give victims of abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, an alternative to suing the state over their abuse.