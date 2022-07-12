Lawyers for the hundreds of alleged victims suing the state-run YDC said they will be filing claims against several private organizations who housed troubled youth on behalf of the state.
Like the Manchester-based Youth Development Center, the organizations housed troubled youth that the state had removed from their families.
The organizations include Easterseals’ Jolicouer School, the Nashua Children’s Home and Mount Prospect Academy. Recently, they were named as defendants in a lawsuit brought by one of the YDC victims.
“I’ve already sued them once, but I’m about to sue them dozens of times,” said David Vicinanzo, one of the two lead lawyers in the lawsuit against the YDC.
The head of one of the organizations, Nashua Children’s Home, said he just found out about the single lawsuit recently.
“At this point, honestly, we have nothing to say,” said David Villiotti, executive director of the Nashua Children’s Home. The home houses children placed by the Division for Children, Youth and Families and the juvenile justice system.
At times it has been an alternative to YDC, at other times, a step down for children leaving YDC, he said.
A spokesman for Easterseals said it fully cooperates with all legal inquiries into our services and treatment of individuals but will not comment on individual cases.
An email left with Mount Prospect Academy was not immediately answered.
State authorities are investigating instances of abuse at the YDC and other state-run organizations from the 1960s to the late 2010s. Eleven former employees have been charged with crimes.
Vicinanzo and Bedford lawyer Cyrus Rilee have filed hundreds of individual cases representing alleged YDC victims.
The judge overseeing them has rejected class-action status for the cases, and Attorney General John Formella has moved to dismiss many for lack of specificity.
But last week, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman spelled out how the cases will be consolidated.
He allowed for a “master complaint.” The master complaint deals with items common to all complaints, such as coverups and warnings about problems at YDC that went unheeded for decades.
It also mentions that state contractors housed some of the children but does not name the contractors.
Vicinanzo, Rilee and their associated lawyers will piggyback individual complaints to the master complaint. Vicinanzo said he expects to file about 700 individual complaints.
About half will add private organizations as a defendant, Vicinanzo said.
“The common thread is they’re all kids removed from their home by state authorities and placed in the custody of the state,” Vicinanzo said.
He said the 700 individual claims, which will detail instances of abuse against specific plaintiffs, will be filed by the end of this month. Some will likely be consolidated for trial; for example, suits involving abuse by a single perpetrator or during a specific era.
The expansion to private organizations would provide a pool of money, most likely insurance funds, to cover claims brought by YDC plaintiffs.
Earlier this year, Gov. Chris Sununu, Formella and the Legislature settled on a $100 million pool to cover the claims.
Vicinanzo has called the amount “insultingly low” and differed with a provision that requires alleged victims to give up their rights to sue if they want a claim funded from the pool.
“They’re not going to use it because it’s a trap,” he said.
He said he expects the cases to move forward quickly, and his clients have asserted their constitutional rights to timely trials.