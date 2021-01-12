A San Francisco police sergeant has upped the ante by offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of a Stratham boy’s stolen Cookie Monster.
Sgt. Rich Jones is hoping the cash will reunite 12-year-old Aidan Carter with his beloved childhood stuffed toy that was swiped by a thief shortly after he arrived in San Francisco on Jan. 1 to take part in a clinical trial at a local hospital.
Aidan, who is diagnosed with a rare disease known as Hunter’s Syndrome and is seeking a new treatment, was heartbroken when he learned that his “Cookie” was stolen from his family’s rental car, but Jones is determined to find him.
“The rules are simple. No questions asked. Get us the Cookie Monster, you get the cash. That easy. So if you’ve ever had love for this city, now is the time to act,” Jones said in a video he made while searching the area near the San Francisco Zoo, where the rental car was parked when a window was smashed.
Jones, who is part of a charitable organization called Hunter’s Chest, is offering the reward on behalf of the nonprofit and not through his work as a police officer.
Aidan got the Cookie Monster when he was about 2 years old and has used it for comfort during his countless hospital visits and treatments over the years for his disease.
The stuffed toy was inside his black Puma backpack with a gold emblem, which was stolen along with a backpack belonging to his mother, Jennifer Carter. His laptop and some action figures were also inside.
“The cowards took their stuff, including his stuffed Cookie Monster. Now everybody’s out looking for it. As a matter of fact I’m out here now looking for it, but what we need is to increase Aidan’s Army,” Jones said in his video, in which he encouraged people to visit the website ActionForAidan.org, a nonprofit organization that following his journey and raising money for research and finding a cure for Aidan’s disease.
Aidan’s family has appreciated the outpouring of support and the new Cookie Monsters he’s been given since the theft, but they can never replace the one he lost.
He was also given a challenge coin from the San Francisco Police Department’s special operations group that he can keep with him during his health battle.
“The police interest in Cookie and Aidan means the world to us. We feel like Aidan’s Army has made it to the West Coast because of Sgt. Jones, and for that I am eternally grateful,” his mother said.