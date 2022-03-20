One person was killed and at least two dozen injured in a shooting outside a car show Saturday night in southeast Arkansas, police said.
Law enforcement responded about 7:25 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting outside a business in Dumas where a car show was being held, Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said in a statement. Dumas is about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock.
One person is in custody, the Arkansas State Police said Sunday morning. A search is underway for others who may have been firing into the crowd, according to police.
Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch told Monticello Live, a local news site, that there may have been “several gunmen.”
Children were among those injured in the shooting, the Associated Press reported. Arkansas State Police and the Dumas Police Department did not respond to questions from The Washington Post about how many children were hurt or the status of the victims’ injuries.
Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported treating six victims under the age of 18. “Most of the patients have been treated and released,” hospital spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said in an email to The Washington Post.
The shooting occurred during the 16th annual Hood-Nic car show. Its organizers said in a Facebook post that several people were “shot by an unknown suspect” and that the “condition of many injured people is still unknown.”
“We are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show,” a second post from the group states.
Video obtained by KARK in Arkansas showed people leading victims to ambulances. Wallace McGehee, the event’s organizer, told the station that he “saw a bunch of shooting and people running.” He was running, ducking and “trying to get kids out of the way,” McGehee added.
“That was the issue for all of us was getting kids out of the way, getting people out of the way,” he told KARK. “Some of us put our own self into risk just to get people out of the way, to get the kids out of the way.”
McGehee added: “We’ve been doing this for 16 years and never had a problem.”
Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to contact law enforcement.
The Hood-Nic Foundation’s mission, according to its website, is to support children in its communities. It holds events to raise money for scholarships and school supplies, the site states.
“The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together,” the group said in its Facebook post. “This senseless violence needs to end. Sending our prayers.”
The Arkansas State Police is assisting the Dumas Police Department in its investigation.
Chris Jones, a Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor, said he had attended the Dumas event before the shooting and had registered voters, enjoyed music and seen friends there.
“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement. “Dumas needs our thoughts and prayers — and actions.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders, a former White House press secretary, tweeted Sunday morning, “Prayers for the community of Dumas for the senseless and tragic shooting at a community event last night. Thankful for our law enforcement and first responders for their actions during this difficult time.”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted, “The hearts of Arkansans from across the state are with the people of Dumas today. I’m grateful to the Arkansas State Police for their work on the case, and I pray that God will bring comfort to the victims and their families.”