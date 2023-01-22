Police use armored vehicles to surround a white cargo van at a parking lot in Torrance

Police use armored vehicles to surround a white cargo van, believed by law enforcement to be connected to the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect as a SWAT team approaches at a parking lot in Torrance, California, Sunday, in a still image from video.

 ABC AFFILIATE KABC

After a tense standoff, armed police entered a white van that may have contained the man suspected of killing at least 10 people and injuring 10 others Saturday in Monterey Park, a suburb east of downtown Los Angeles.

Law enforcement, some in SWAT vehicles, encircled the van Sunday in a parking lot in Torrance, Calif., a roughly 40-minute drive from Monterey Park. L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said officials do not know the condition of the person in the van. After Luna spoke, officers smashed a window and entered the van at about 1 p.m. local time.