Police use armored vehicles to surround a white cargo van, believed by law enforcement to be connected to the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect as a SWAT team approaches at a parking lot in Torrance, California, Sunday, in a still image from video.
After a tense standoff, armed police entered a white van that may have contained the man suspected of killing at least 10 people and injuring 10 others Saturday in Monterey Park, a suburb east of downtown Los Angeles.
Law enforcement, some in SWAT vehicles, encircled the van Sunday in a parking lot in Torrance, Calif., a roughly 40-minute drive from Monterey Park. L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said officials do not know the condition of the person in the van. After Luna spoke, officers smashed a window and entered the van at about 1 p.m. local time.
Soon after, SWAT trucks peeled off and a couple of officers remained, standing around and looking relaxed. Officials did not immediately share whether they found a body inside.
Luna described the homicide suspect as an Asian man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, and wearing a black leather jacket, beanie and glasses. He said the suspect “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
“We don’t know if this is specifically a hate crime, defined by law,” Luna told reporters. “But who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?”
The mass killing occurred shortly after Lunar New Year festivities, officials said.
At least 10 other people were taken to hospitals in various conditions after the shooting at a “ballroom dance location,” Capt. Andrew Meyer of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told reporters. The sheriff’s department described the shooter as an Asian man between age 30 and 50 but did not provide a name or any other information.
The 10 victims — five men and five women — were pronounced dead at the scene and were “probably” all of Asian descent, Luna said. He said investigators have not yet identified the victims and did not know their ages.
The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m., a little over an hour after the Lunar New Year event was scheduled to end, Meyer said. The second day of the festival has been canceled, the city of Monterey Park announced Sunday.
Monterey Park is 65% Asian American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but this wasn’t always the case for the city located in the western San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
Monterey Park became the first city with a majority of Asian people because of immigration from Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China beginning in the early 1970s.
The migration of Asian and Latino minorities to suburbs such as Monterey Park was the result of “post war economic mobility and the legal and informal erosion of discrimination in housing,” wrote John Horton, the author of “The Politics of Diversity: Immigration, Resistance, and Change in Monterey Park, California.”
Law enforcement officials responded to the location of the shooting within minutes and found numerous people with gunshot wounds. The 10 who died were pronounced dead at the scene, Luna said.
Officials said an incident that took place in the neighboring city of Alhambra minutes after the Monterey Park shooting may be related. In Alhambra, an Asian man walked into a dance hall with a gun before people wrestled the weapon away from him, authorities said.
A business known as Star Ballroom Dance Studio is located at the same address as the one identified by Monterey Park as the scene of the mass killing, but officials have not confirmed whether this is where the shooting occurred.
Saturday night’s shooting was “shattering” to a community that had been looking forward to celebrating the Lunar New Year after three years of the pandemic and a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, said Rep. Judy Chu, who represents Monterey Park in Congress and was previously on the city council there.
Chu said in an interview with The Washington Post outside Monterey Park City Hall that residents had been excited for this weekend’s Lunar New Year event, which was being held for the first time in three years after pandemic-related cancellations.
“We thought we were finally getting back to normal, and then to have this horrible thing happen — it’s shattering,” Chu said.
Chu noted the prevalence of anti-Asian hate crimes throughout the pandemic — 11,500 nationwide, she said — to the point where any Asian leaving their home might fear they could become a victim. That fear will only intensify now, she said.
“There will be a great deal of anxiety and fear because the unimaginable has happened,” Chu said.
Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference Sunday that officials don’t know if the shooting “is specifically a hate crime, defined by law.”