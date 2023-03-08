MichelFalconeValdes

From left, Anthony Michel, Vincent Falcone, Eduardo Valdes

Ten students have been charged in connection with a fight that broke out last month following a basketball game between Nashua High School North and Manchester Memorial High School, police said Wednesday.

Nashua police responded to Nashua High School North on Feb. 7 for a reported disturbance. The incident involved students from both high schools, Nashua police Lt. Peter Urban said in a release.