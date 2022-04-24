Twelve Lawrence, Mass. men were ordered held without the right to bail Friday after they were arrested as state, local and federal law enforcement took down a large-scale fentanyl operation.
Search warrants secured by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office's New England Fentanyl Task Force were executed in Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire on Thursday, and the 12 men were arrested after nine-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl were seized. Officers also found five illegal handguns, one rifle and assorted magazines and ammunition.
Eleven of the men faced identical charges of trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl, six counts each of possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm without an FID card and improper storage of a firearm. Charges also included one count of possession of ammunition without an FID card and seven counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.
The eleven Lawrence men charged are: Jordany Miguel Romero, 34; Jorge Luis Guzman Alvarez, 27; Modesto Reyes Alvarez, 33; Wilton Manuel Vittini Gonzalez, 27; Osiris Alexander Rodriguez Guzman, 28; Eduardo Alvarez Rodriguez, 28; Freddy Antonio Baez Nova, 39; Luis Alfredo Lara Ruiz, 28; Angel Sebastian Guerrero Sanquintin, 26; Julio Calderon-Colon, 40; and Henry Alexander Guerrero, 30.
The twelfth man, Manuel Alejandro Lara Ruiz, 31, was charged with trafficking 36 grams or more of fentanyl, trafficking 100 grams or more of fentanyl and trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl. In addition, he was arraigned on six counts each of possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID card and improper storage of a firearm as well as one count of possession of ammunition without an FID card and seven counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.
The New England Fentanyl Task Force is comprised of elements of Massachusetts State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's Manchester District Office and the Homeland Security Investigations Unit. The arrests were aided by Lawrence police and Salem, New Hampshire police.