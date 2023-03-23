BOSTON - Federal prosecutors have recommended an 18-month prison sentence for the former Tyngsboro police officer who pleaded guilty to illegally modifying and selling assault weapons, while conspiring to defraud local banks of more than $9 million in loans for a shooting range.

Prosecutors also recommended Daniel Whitman, 37, of Salisbury, receive three years of supervised release, pay a fine, and forfeit $26,250 cash along with the weapons listed in the indictment, according to documents filed in federal court by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollin's office.