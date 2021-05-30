Two people were killed and more than 20 injured after gunmen with assault rifles and handguns began "shooting indiscriminately into a crowd" at a concert in the Miami area early Sunday, police said.
The shooting unfolded after 12:30 a.m. at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, said Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. Three people approached the venue, which was being rented out for a concert, in a white Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting in what he described as a "targeted and cowardly act of gun violence." The gunmen then fled the scene, police added.
Two people were declared dead at the scene. More than 20 victims with injuries were taken to hospitals, police said in a news release. Later on Sunday, Ramirez said three people were in critical condition. Authorities estimated that 20 to 25 people were shot.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and no suspects had been identified. Investigators have urged those in the community with any knowledge about the gunmen and their whereabouts to come forward. Ramirez told WPLG authorities were "battling a code of silence" in trying to find more information.
"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez tweeted. "My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."
Police have not released the victims' identities.
The shooting comes amid several gun massacres in the country in recent months, including the Wednesday attack by a public transit worker who fatally shot nine people at a light-rail facility in San Jose before killing himself. Sunday's shooting is the second significant gun attack in the area over Memorial Day weekend. One person was killed and seven were injured in a Friday night shooting.
El Mula Banquet Hall had promoted the event on Instagram as a Memorial Day weekend album-release party featuring music from local rappers, hookah, billiards and dancing.
One grieving father urged people to share what they know about the shooting.
Clayton Dillard told WSVN that his son Clayton Dillard III was killed, and that people who know the identities of the shooters "had better turn them in."
Angelica Green told WPLG that her 24-year-old son was among those shot early Sunday. He told her the suspects arrived in ski masks and hoodies and "just started shooting up the crowd."
"He called us frantic, saying he had been shot, that it hurts and that he loves us," she said. "He said the guys came with ski masks and hoodies, and just started shooting up the crowd."
Marcus Lemonis, star of the CNBC show "The Profit," tweeted that he was offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities find and convict the attackers - an offer that was welcomed by authorities and local officials.
"Together, with the help of the community, we can find those responsible for the senseless murders," the Miami-Dade Police Department wrote on Twitter.
Community leaders joined state and local officials in expressing outrage over the shooting, vowing to hold those responsible accountable while also pushing for a broader discussion about addressing the underlying causes of violence to prevent future shootings.
"It's on all of us to demand a community where all our families can live in safety and peace," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat, said. "Enough is enough - no more innocent lives stolen."
Many family members and friends awaited word of their loved ones outside Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami early Sunday, local media reported, with some participating in a prayer circle. A father told WSVN that his 19-year-old daughter was injured in the shooting and that she was in surgery at Jackson Memorial.
"Words can't explain how I feel right now," Chad Harris told the outlet. "We're just praying."
- - -
The Washington Post's Christine Armario contributed to this report.