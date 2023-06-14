TOKYO - A soldier-in-training shot three members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces at a firing range on Wednesday, killing two of them, police said.

The 18-year-old trainee fired a rifle at the soldiers during a shooting exercise about 9 a.m. local time at the facility in Gifu, in central Japan. The three men - one in his 50s and the other two in their 20s - were taken to a hospital, where two of them died, police said.