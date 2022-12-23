TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts — The Lowell man accused of trafficking fentanyl and possessing a variety of other drugs and firearm ammunition at the Motel 6 last week was held on $15,000 cash bail during his arraignment in Lowell District Court on Monday.

Bernabe Gonzalez, 48, who is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial conference on Jan. 18, was arrested at the motel at 95 Main St., on Dec. 16 along with Ashley Martinez, 30, and Kara Waugh, 29, both of Lawrence, according to court documents.