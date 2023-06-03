breaking 2 suspicious deaths reported in Franklin after reports of shooting Staff Report Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Police suit up as part of a manhunt in Franklin on Saturday. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire State Police and the Attorney General’s Office were responding Saturday to the scene of two suspicious deaths at a residence in Franklin.Initial police reports around noon said there was a shooting near Grove Street with a State Police helicopter searching for the shooter. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY 2 suspicious deaths reported in Franklin after reports of shooting Man who escaped from transitional housing captured 4 officers, 2 troopers legally justified in fatally shooting Manchester man, AG rules Police: Three teens robbed Manchester man at gunpoint Elon Musk is accused of insider trading by investors in Dogecoin lawsuit Third man arrested in connection to graduation party shooting in Manchester Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua woman accused of driving wrong way while intoxicated on I-293 with 2 kids in car Manchester man charged with 36 counts of felony possession of child sex-abuse images Police: Three teens robbed Manchester man at gunpoint Police: Driver clocked going 104 mph in 55 mph zone in Gilford Rochester motorcyclist hits, seriously injures officer at Northwood Memorial Day parade, police say Manchester man arrested in connection with Elm Street shooting in city Hooksett man charged with sexual assault of a child Third man arrested in connection to graduation party shooting in Manchester 4 officers, 2 troopers legally justified in fatally shooting Manchester man, AG rules Pelham man charged with DUI, having unsecured infant in back seat of vehicle Request News Coverage