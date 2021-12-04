The Attorney General will investigate to determine if the state trooper's use of force was justified under the law. The decision to charge the trooper or not rests with the Cheshire County Attorney's office.
This is the third time the state has investigated a police shooting in New Hampshire in 2021.
On March 31, six state troopers on the SWAT team shot and killed Jeffrey Ely, 40, in Claremont. The Attorney General's Office determined Ely had been shooting at people from his car during a mental health crisis, before barricading himself in a building and shooting at the officers. The Attorney General's Office decided not to charge the state troopers in Ely's killing.
On June 14 in Pittsfield, police from Henniker, Pittsfield and Concord, working together as part of a regional SWAT team, shot and killed Anthony Hannon, 52. In June, the Attorney General's Office said Hannon had been shooting at police as they tried to get him out of his home, after police had been called for a "domestic disturbance."
In 2020, the state investigated five police killings, and another incident where state police used a Taser on a man. The Attorney General's Office found the use of force was justified in all cases. Prosecutors did not charge any of the officers criminally.