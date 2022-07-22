Three people were killed in an early-morning shooting at an Iowa state park on Friday before the apparent gunman killed himself, according to authorities.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference that authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa shortly before 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people dead, Krapfl said. Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims, or specify how they died.