Three men are facing criminal mischief charges after police say they stuck multiple stickers critical of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 mask mandate in and around Manchester City Hall last month.
Officers investigating a Feb. 2 report that stickers criticizing the mandate had been found placed on doors at City Hall, trash cans, and traffic sign posts determined the stickers were “difficult to remove” and “made reference to living in fear, citizens being controlled, and masks being a sign of cowardice,” police said in a release.
After reviewing video surveillance, police located and charged Skylar Bennett, 38, of Concord, Frank Staples, 41, of Manchester, and Jason Gerhard, 35, of Northfield, with criminal mischief.
All three were released on personal recognizance bail.
Bennett was among nine individuals cited for picketing and fined $100 back in December following a protest over a statewide mask mandate outside Gov. Chris Sununu’s home in Newfields.