Three New Hampshire people were arrested in Maine and charged with making and passing fake bills, police said.
"During the investigation it was uncovered that the suspects had counterfeit bills in all common denominations ($1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100) and had passed counterfeit bills at several businesses in the area," the Ogunquit Police Department said in a Facebook posting on Wednesday.
William Sylvia of Somersworth was charged with aggravated forgery and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Kendra LeBlanc of Somersworth was charged with aggravated forgery.
Nicole Ashline of Manchester was charged with aggravated forgery.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 207-646-9362.