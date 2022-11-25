PELHAM — A 61-year-old Methuen, Mass. man was charged with driving under the influence following an investigation into a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Paul Terpko is accused of being impaired when he rear-ended an SUV with his 2013 Ford Focus at the intersection of Bridge Street and Beacon Hill Road, setting in motion the three-vehicle wreck, according to a Pelham Police Department press release.