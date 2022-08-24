Four people died Tuesday night in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn, officials said, in which a woman is believed to have shot and killed a pair of men before shooting herself in a parked car. Police later found another man dead in a car nearby, and suspect his death his related to the earlier killings.

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said there was no further threat to the public, while a spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the victims and suspect were all related to each other.