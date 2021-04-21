Four more arrests have been made as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into physical and sexual abuse allegations at the Manchester Youth Development Center (YDC) during the 1990s and 2000s.
Stanley Watson, 52, of Allenstown; Victor Malavet, 58, of Gilford; Trevor Middleton, 52, of Belmont; and Jonathan Brand, 56, of Concord have been charged with a total of 15 counts of sexual assault between 1997 and 2007, the Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.
Malavet is charged with seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault
Middleton is charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault.
Watson is charged with three counts aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Brand is charged with two counts of felonious sexual assault.
The four men are among 11 former workers at the YDC arrested this month. Seven other individuals face charges of either sexual assault or acting as accomplices to assault between 1994 and 2005.
The four men arrested Wednesday are scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on Thursday.
The Youth Development Center was operated by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families. Years ago, the facility was upgraded and rebranded as the Sununu Youth Services Center.
The arrests come about a month after lawyers announced they were moving forward with a civil suit against the state that now involves 230 former residents of YDC and the Sununu Youth Services Center.
The state urges anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at YDC to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Task Force hotline at 603-271-4000.
Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center. Crisis center advocates are available across New Hampshire to provide free and confidential support to anyone affected by sexual violence. To find a center, go to www.nhcadsv.org/member-programs.html