Federal authorities say a fourth person was arrested this week in connection with the armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard in November of last year that baffled those on the island.

The additional person, 27-year-old Tevin Porter, was arrested Thursday and indicted following the brazen, daytime, armed robbery of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury on Nov. 17, 2022. The Bridgeport, Connecticut man has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.