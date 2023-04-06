A 20-year-old man wanted for non-fatal shootings in both Manchester and Goffstown is on the run, and U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Deandre "Fathead" Anglade, who was recently certified as an adult to stand trial for a 2019 shooting in Manchester, is believed to have fled New Hampshire and could be in Texas or Florida, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.