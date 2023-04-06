A 20-year-old man wanted for non-fatal shootings in both Manchester and Goffstown is on the run, and U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Deandre "Fathead" Anglade, who was recently certified as an adult to stand trial for a 2019 shooting in Manchester, is believed to have fled New Hampshire and could be in Texas or Florida, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, Marshals said in a news release.
Last week, the Union Leader reported that Anglade had been certified to stand trial as an adult for a June 2019 shooting in Manchester. He shot another person six times when he was 16, according to the article. The victim survived.
Meanwhile, Goffstown police have been looking for Anglade since November, when they issued a warrant for him in connection with an Oct. 13 shooting on Mast Road, said Goffstown Police Chief Eric Sereno.
"It seems like everybody knows who he is, but nobody knows where he is," said Sereno, who hopes the $5,000 reward will assist in locating him. "It sounds like the Marshals are all over the U.S. looking for him."
Sereno said the shooting was across from the Wa-Toy restaurant, and the victim suffered a single gunshot wound. The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.
Goffstown police asked for help from the Marshals to find Anglade, and by coincidence the Manchester charges surfaced, said William Tufts, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal in New Hampshire.
The Marshals describe Anglade as Black, 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms and right hand.
According to indictments, he had been most recently living at 20 Cheney Place in Manchester. The case to certify him as an adult started in 2020. He is accused of shooting a person identified as L.M. in the head, neck, left leg, shoulder and twice in the arm.
Manchester police referred any questions about the case to Hillsborough County prosecutors. The prosecutor in the case, Mark Ryder, would not answer questions, including those about earlier custody and release, citing the juvenile aspects of the case.