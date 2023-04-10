Law enforcement officers respond

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. Five people are dead and at least six more have been hospitalized. 

 Luke Sharrett/Getty Images/TNS

Five people are dead and eight more have been hospitalized after an active shooter opened fire in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, Monday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD has confirmed few details regarding the incident, but has confirmed the shooting occurred at Old National Bank in the 300 block of E. Main Street, which is near Louisville Slugger Field. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were both responding to the scene.