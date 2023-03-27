At least three children and two adults are dead after a shooting at a private Nashville grade school, authorities said Monday. The shooter is dead, police said.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter that the "active shooter event" at the Covenant School ended with the shooter dead after being "engaged" by police.
Three "pediatric patients" with gunshot wounds were transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to medical center spokesperson Craig Boerner. "All three were pronounced dead after arrival." Another hospital spokesperson confirmed later that two adults had died.
Footage from local TV stations showed a street clogged with SWAT vehicles and police cars with lights flashing.
In other video, sirens could be heard blaring down a nearby street.
Covenant is a private Christian school serving children from prekindergarten to sixth grade, according to its website. It enrolls about 200 students.
Parents are being reunited with their children at the nearby Woodmont Baptist Church, police said.
A person who answered the phone for the Nashville Metro Police Department referred The Washington Post to the city's fire department, which said on Twitter that it had been treating "multiple patients" late Monday morning.