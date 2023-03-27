Three children killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect dead

Police officers secure the entrance to the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, after reports of a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023.  

 STRINGER/REUTERS

At least three children and two adults are dead after a shooting at a private Nashville grade school, authorities said Monday. The shooter is dead, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter that the "active shooter event" at the Covenant School ended with the shooter dead after being "engaged" by police.