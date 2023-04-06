A 20-year-old wanted for non-fatal shootings in both Manchester and Goffstown is on the run, and U.S. marshals are offering a $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Deandre "Fathead" Anglade, who was recently certified as an adult to stand trial for a 2019 shooting in Manchester, is believed to have fled New Hampshire and could be in Texas or Florida, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, Marshals said in a media statement.
Last week, the Union Leader reported that Anglade had been certified to stand trial for an adult for a June 2019 shooting in Manchester. He shot another person six times when he was 16, according to the article. The victim survived.
Meanwhile, Goffstown police have been looking for him since November, when they issued a warrant for Anglade in connection with an Oct. 13 shooting on Mast Road, said Goffstown Police Chief Eric Sereno.
"It seems like everybody knows who he is, but nobody knows where he is," said Sereno, who hopes the $5,000 reward will assist in his location. "It sounds like the Marshals are all over the U.S. looking for him."
Sereno said the shooting was across from the Wa-Tong restaurant, and the person suffered a single gunshot. The shooting did not appear to be random.
The Marshals describe Anglade as Black, a medium height of 5-foot, 8-inches and a weight of 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms and right write and has a nationwide reach
According to indictments, he had been most recently living at 20 Cheney Place in Manchester. The case to certify him as an adult started in 2020.