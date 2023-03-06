6 BB/pellet shooting incidents reported in Manchester, including one at the police station Staff Report Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are investigating six BB/pellet gun shooting incidents in the city over the past month, including one that damaged a window at the police station.Since early February, windows were damaged in all six incidents, but no one was hurt. Each damage estimate exceeded $1,000.Police are investigating and trying to determine if they are connected.Here is a chronological list:Feb. 9: Damaged window was found at Farley White Interests, 1155 Elm St.Feb. 21: Damaged window found at the Manchester Police Department, 405 Valley St.Feb. 23: Window shattered while an employee was working in Heaven’s Gas, 41 Webster St. A white car was passing by when the window broke.Feb. 24: A damaged window was found at Burger King, 737 Hooksett Road.Feb. 28: A damaged window was discovered at Rite Aid, 53 Hooksett Road.March 2: A damaged window was found at Bank of America, 705 Hooksett Road.Anyone with information about these incidents or similar crimes can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police: Several Plymouth State students struck by vehicle that left scene in Plymouth Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison in murders of wife, son {{title}} Most Popular A love triangle ends in a murder; trial in Manchester court becomes a whodunnit Manchester man charged with bludgeoning man, 83, and stealing his BMW Neo-Nazi Christopher Hood tells judge NH lawyers won’t defend him NH man gets jail time after road rage incident Brothers who crashed a wedding reception are convicted of beating the groom to death Prisoner at Rockingham County jail charged with Maine double homicide Seabrook woman charged with drug trafficking after found asleep in car They thought loved ones were calling for help. It was an AI scam. Manchester man charged with robbing five Massachusetts banks Police: Several Plymouth State students struck by vehicle that left scene in Plymouth Request News Coverage