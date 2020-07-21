OSSIPEE -- A North Sandwich man charged last fall with possessing child sex abuse images has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
Dean Carleton Jr., 76, has remained free on bail since his Aug. 29, 2019 arrest and is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Amy L. Ignatius in Carroll County Superior Court on Aug. 5.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutor Matthew Gregory of the Carroll County Attorney’s Office, between mid-February and late May 2019, Nashua police detective Peter Laroche conducted an online investigation on the BitTorrent file-sharing network to identify possible sexual exploitation of minors on the internet.
Laroche is a member of the NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (NHICAC) and had specialized training in computer forensics and child exploitation cases.
Laroche used a forensic machine that has software that identifies “torrents” that other investigations have determined may contain child pornography. The investigation was able to link the files as having come from an IP address that was ultimately found to be registered to Carleton.
Nashua police detective Caleb Gilbert, an affiliate member of NHICAC, determined the videos and images that were downloaded from that IP address and determined they depicted sex acts between adults and children, some as young as age 4.
Investigators were able to determine that Carleton and his wife were the only people living at and receiving mail at 56 Bennett St., and that the only other Wi-Fi account in close proximity to their property was secure and password protected.
Judge Charles Greenhalgh approved a search warrant that was executed by state police, Sandwich police and Nashua police at the Carleton residence and they seized three laptops, a desktop computer, a hard drive, an iPad, smart phone, multiple compact discs and miscellaneous paperwork.
From six of the compact discs, Det. Laroche retrieved 1,647 child sex abuse images and 116 child sex abuse videos. Carleton was subsequently indicted on 14 counts of possession of child sex abuse images. All of the charges are Class A felonies each potentially punishable upon conviction by a 7½- to 15-year prison sentence.
Under the terms of a proposed plea deal, in exchange for pleading guilty to seven of the 14 counts and averting a trial, the state is proposing a 4- to 8-year state prison sentence. Another sentence of 10 to 20 years is to remain suspended on the condition of good behavior.
Carleton would be required to publicly register for life as a sex offender and cannot have any contact with children under age 16.