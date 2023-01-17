Eight people were shot during celebrations marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Pierce, Fla., and four more people were injured as they tried to flee the scene, local authorities said.

More than 1,000 people had gathered Monday to watch a parade and festivities that included live music and a car show at Ilous Ellis Park, officials said. But a dispute occurred between two parties, "and unfortunately they chose to resolve that with guns," said Brian Hester, the chief deputy at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. The shots were fired at 5:20 p.m., he said.