US-NEWS-BOSTON-SHOOTING-YB

The scene at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Blue Hill Avenue where seven people where shot during the J’ouvert Parade portion of the Caribbean Carnival on Saturday in Boston.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON — Boston police arrested two individuals connected to a brazen Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester that left eight people with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers responded to multiple gunshots in the area of 10 Talbot Ave. at 7:43 a.m. just as people were celebrating the J’ouvert parade, which happens before the Caribbean Carnival later in the day, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. Multiple weapons were recovered, according to police.