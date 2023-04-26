A banging sound is believed to have triggered a shootout at an Alabama Sweet 16 party, where 89 bullets were fired from at least seven guns.

The April 15 chaos began after a stereo speaker fell with a loud thud, Special Agent Jess Thornton reportedly said at a Tuesday morning bail hearing. That fallen speaker seemingly prompted several partygoers to lift their shirts to show they were packing heat inside the 38-foot-by-20-foot Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, where up to 60 people showed up to celebrate Alexis Dowdell’s birthday.