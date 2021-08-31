A Connecticut doctor accused of trading fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions for cash spent five days inside a New Haven jail after his June 2020 arrest.
This month, Anatoly Braylovsky allegedly told an acquaintance that those five days were the worst of his life and that he was desperate to avoid going back to jail, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors on Friday.
But a witness for the prosecution threatened to put him behind bars again. To stop the witness's testimony, Braylovsky allegedly asked his acquaintance, who he believed to be connected to the Hells Angels, to hire a member of the motorcycle gang to intimidate or kill the witness.
"This guy's gotta go," Braylovsky allegedly told his contact.
Instead of contacting the Hells Angels, Braylovsky's acquaintance called the police. Federal investigators found the tipster's allegations against Braylovsky to be credible and launched a sting operation to catch him in a murder-for-hire plot, according to an FBI affidavit.
An attorney representing Braylovsky did not immediately return a request for comment late Monday.
The federal case against Braylovsky began on May 29, 2020, when a judge issued an arrest warrant for several charges related to health-care fraud and illegal opioids distribution. He was arrested on June 4, 2020, for allegedly giving oxycodone prescriptions to patients without performing medical exams in exchange for $1,600 payments. Several days later, he was released on bond to home confinement and electronic monitoring to await trial, the New Haven Register reported.
More than a year after his arrest, the doctor began seeking ways to sabotage federal prosecutors' case against him, according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 24, Braylovsky went to his contact's workplace to discuss the possible hit, according to court records. But the tipster was not there.
A few hours later, an undercover officer posing as a hit man called Braylovsky at home and offered to meet him at a Home Depot to discuss the plan, the affidavit said. About 15 minutes later, Braylovsky allegedly circled the hardware store's parking lot in his Dodge pickup truck before parking and walking over to the undercover agent's vehicle.
"So [the tipster] reached out through a mutual friend, alright," the undercover officer told Braylovsky. "Said you had a problem, I drove up here, what can I help you with?"
Braylovsky demurred, according to court records - the sudden meeting and missing contact raised his suspicions that he might have been set up.
"You called me at my house," he told the officer, according to the documents. "And it's hard for me to trust anybody."
The undercover agent attempted to reassure Braylovsky by telling him he trusted the tipster who had set up the meeting. The agent also boasted about his skill in orchestrating hits.
"I am a professional, alright?" the officer told Braylovsky, according to the affidavit. "And if l need to find somebody, I find them, okay?"
The two men continued to discuss the plan to target the witness in Braylovsky's criminal case so that he couldn't testify about recorded conversations he had with Braylovsky, the court records state. The doctor raised more doubts, but the undercover agent dodged his questions. Braylovsky allegedly said he wanted to check in with his acquaintance before moving forward. Eventually, the men parted ways.
Three days later, on Aug. 27, police arrested Braylovsky again. This time, he was charged with endeavoring to obstruct the due administration of justice.
Despite Braylovsky's hesitance to trust the undercover officer, the FBI affidavit alleges he maintained his intent to interfere with the witness through intimidation or force.
"It did not seem as if Braylovsky had changed his mind regarding his plans," the affidavit said. "Rather, it appeared as though Braylovsky was skeptical of the [undercover officer]."
After an initial hearing, the doctor was booked into a federal detention center in Central Falls, R.I. Braylovsky's trial in the alleged opioid scheme is set to begin in October.