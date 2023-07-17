The manhunt for Michael Burham stretched for over a week. Authorities described him as a survivalist with military training, who could be armed and dangerous.

Local, state and federal authorities combed through the woods of northwest Pennsylvania for days after Burham escaped from a Warren County jail on July 6 as he awaited trial on charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault. They deployed police dogs and drones. The plan as the search dragged on, the Pennsylvania State Police said, was to push him until he made a mistake.